iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is First American Trust FSB’s 5th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 380.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,538 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 905,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 669,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.