iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 38605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,699,000 after purchasing an additional 503,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after purchasing an additional 370,365 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 661,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 808,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

