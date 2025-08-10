iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.