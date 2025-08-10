iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

