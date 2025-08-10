iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.10 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

