iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

