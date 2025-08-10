iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,291 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 383,928 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

