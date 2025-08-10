Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

