Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.8889.

Separately, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

