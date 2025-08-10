JMP Securities Lowers Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target to $87.00

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

GPCR stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -1.89. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

