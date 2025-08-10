JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 15.2%

BATS JEMA opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

