JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,221,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 95.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,642,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BBMC stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

