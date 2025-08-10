JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,431,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,740,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,296,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3506 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

