JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.63 Billion Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,631,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 169,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,436,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

