JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,349,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,592,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.