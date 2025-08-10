JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.38% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,981,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,293,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

