JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 310,874 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.55% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,457,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

