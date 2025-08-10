JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

