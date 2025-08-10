Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, analysts expect Kolibri Global Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.05. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kolibri Global Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at $919,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 1,738.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

