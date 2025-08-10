Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

