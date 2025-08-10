Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.