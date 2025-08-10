Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

