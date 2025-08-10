Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $513.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

