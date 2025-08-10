Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
