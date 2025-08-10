KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.29% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCCA opened at $15.53 on Friday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

