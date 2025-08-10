Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 50007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.