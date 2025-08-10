Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 50007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.40.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
