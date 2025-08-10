LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 671650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

LKQ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

