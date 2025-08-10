LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

