LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

