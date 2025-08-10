LPL Financial LLC Buys 177,696 Shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 255.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.