LPL Financial LLC Buys 78,069 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

