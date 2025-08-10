LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 277.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

