LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $16.61 on Friday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

