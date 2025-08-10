LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGGH opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

