LPL Financial LLC Sells 116,235 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,384,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

