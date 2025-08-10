LPL Financial LLC Sells 49,481 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 144,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SMB opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

