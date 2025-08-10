Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) vs. Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Head to Head Survey

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -9.19% -158.40% -0.59% Grupo Televisa -13.56% -6.95% -3.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Grupo Televisa”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $12.82 billion 0.30 -$55.00 million ($1.18) -3.19 Grupo Televisa $3.42 billion 0.39 -$453.78 million ($0.75) -3.17

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Televisa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.6%. Grupo Televisa pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lumen Technologies pays out -84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Televisa pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lumen Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lumen Technologies and Grupo Televisa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grupo Televisa 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.2917, suggesting a potential upside of 40.74%. Grupo Televisa has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 97.48%. Given Grupo Televisa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Grupo Televisa on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

