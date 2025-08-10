Lumentum (LITE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $465.27 million for the quarter.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,904.59. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

