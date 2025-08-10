Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

