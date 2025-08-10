Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 318.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

