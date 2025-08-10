Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 7,293 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,988,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FIW opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $111.67.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

