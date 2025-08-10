Mercury Systems (MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $244.56 million for the quarter.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 161.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

