Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) fell 24.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,736,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Trading Down 2.8%

About Minera Alamos

The stock has a market cap of C$162.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.