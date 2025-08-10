Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 24.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) traded down 24.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,736,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins raised Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Minera Alamos Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of C$162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

