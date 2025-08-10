Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 24.5% – Here’s What Happened

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 24.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,736,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$162.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

