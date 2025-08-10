Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 24.5% – Time to Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 24.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 7,736,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average daily volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

MAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of C$162.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

