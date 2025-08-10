Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $847.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,463.13. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $884,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,105.84. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,099. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.