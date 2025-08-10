MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect MIRA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIRA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.