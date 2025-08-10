Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,915.25. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,624 in the last ninety days. 14.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,795,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,120,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,481,000 after buying an additional 101,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,430,000 after buying an additional 115,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,405,000 after buying an additional 65,951 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

