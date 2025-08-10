Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $37,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.